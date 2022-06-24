Christine And The Queens Shares New Single 'Je te vois enfin'

Christine and the Queens has shared new single 'Je te vois enfin'.

Chris is back. With summer upon us, and Glastonbury (the scene of a breakout performance) swinging into gear, the French auteur has released a new single.

Online now, 'Je te vois enfin' follows 2018's stellar full length 'Chris' and a pair of shorter releases - 2020's 'La vita nuova' and last year's 'Joseph'.

A superb piece of synth pop, Chris toys with the vocal, switching up between melodic attack and shorter rhythmic bursts.

Reminiscent of Prince through the song's larger than life use of colour, 'Je te vois enfin' has a sonorous, other-worldly quality.

A true pop alien, Chris underlines their majesty with yet another French language bop - roll on Album No. 3, we say...

Tune in now.

