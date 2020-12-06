Christine And The Queens Play 'I Disappear In Your Arms' On The Tonight Show

Christine And The Queens played 'I Disappear In Your Arms' on Fallon last night (June 13th).

The French artist is staying busy during quarantine, hosting some phenomenal live sessions on Instagram.

Recently playing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she continues her remote performances with a Jimmy Fallon session.

Appearing on the remote edition of The Tonight Show, Christine And The Queens performed a beautiful version of 'I Disappear In Your Arms'.

Taken from this year’s 'La vita nuova' EP, the track was performed in an empty venue.

Tune in below.

