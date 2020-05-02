Christine And The Queens' New Song 'People, I've been sad' Is A Moving Slow Jammer

Christine And The Queens have shared their divine new slow-jammer 'People, I've been sad'.

The French artist released second album 'Chris' in 2018, an enthralling full length that Clash named its Album Of The Year.

Staying on the road for over 12 months, Christine And The Queens takes a step forward with this new single.

Out now, 'People, I've been sad' locks Chris' vocal down to this throbbing digital pulse, glacial synths surrounding her intonation.

It's a slow-moving return, one laced with moving grace while also carrying a distinctive beauty.

Tune in now.

Alongside this, Christine And The Queens has shot a special COLORS session for 'People, I've been sad'...

Related: Silence Soothes Me - Christine And The Queens Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.