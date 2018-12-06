Christine And The Queens Announce New Album 'Chris'

Christine And The Queens will release new album 'Chris' on September 21st.

The project - driven by Héloïse Letissier - found international acclaim with English language debut 'Chaleur Humaine', a storming piece of ever-inventive pop with an 80s feel.

Recently returning with fantastic new Dam-Funk collab 'Girlfriend', Christine and the Queens are now ready to announce their new LP.

'Chris' will be released on September 21st, with new song 'Doesn't Matter' online now. It's a taut, pensive piece of body funk, continuing her Prince, Michael Jackson influence but taking this in a vastly personal direction.

"It’s a crisis song that I wrote late one night", explains Christine. “This song is a cathedral, with a rhythm as unalterable as white stone. The bass line, I remember playing it for hours, as if to rock myself.”

Tune in now.

'Chris' tracklisting:

1. Comme si

2. Girlfriend (feat. Dâm-Funk)

3. The walker

4. Doesn’t matter

5. 5 dollars

6. Goya Soda

7. Damn (what must a woman do)

8. What’s-her-face

9. Feel so good

10. Make some sense

11. The stranger

