Christian Löffler Offers New Piece 'Ry'

German producer Christian Löffler has shared his new piece 'Ry'.

The composer was born in the seaside town of Graal-Müritz, and he remains there, using its unique location as his base.

Fragmented techno with an organic feeling, Christian Löffler's work has a painterly air, no doubt lifted from his experiences in visual arts.

New album 'Graal (Prologue)' arrives on April 5th via his own Ki Records imprint, and it's led by intriguing new piece 'Ry'.

A key aspect of the overarching album, 'Ry' brims with creative energy. He comments:

"'Ry' is the most important song on Graal (Prologue) for me. It was the breakthrough after a phase without making music. This track made this album possible. After devoting myself to painting, 'Ry' inspired me to create new music."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Brian Zajak

