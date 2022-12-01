Christian Lee Hutson Unveils New Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst Produced Album

Christian Lee Hutson will release new album 'Quitters' on April 1st.

The songwriter's debut album 'Beginners' won acclaim, not least from his fellow artists.

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst have become key supporters, and the two unite on production duties for Hutson's incoming album.

He comments: “When we made ‘Beginners’ the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room. With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend and making ‘Beginners’ with her was so comfortable and easy. So I wanted to work with her again.”

“I took a long time with ‘Beginners’,” Hutson adds. “I had those songs for 10 years, but these songs came out a lot faster. Having Conor there served the purpose of someone who I really respect as a lyricist and could soothe my anxiety.”

New track 'Rubberneckers' is online now, and it showcases what a "natural, gifted dancer" Hutson really is.

Tune in now.

