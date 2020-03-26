Christian Lee Hutson Shares Divine Phoebe Bridgers Produced 'Talk'

Christian Lee Hutson has shared his simple, yet also beautiful, new song 'Talk'.

The songwriter's new album 'Beginners' is incoming, with Phoebe Bridgers producing the LP.

Out on May 29th, the project is trailed by gorgeous new song 'Talk', so minimalist yet impactful.

Highly organic, it's melancholy feels sharply refreshing, with Christian explaining:

“‘Talk’ is the story of a person, on the verge of parenthood, coming to terms with their relationship with their own absent parent.”

The Han-Su Kim-directed clip expands on the song's innate poignancy, making a deep impression.

Tune in now.

