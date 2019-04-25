Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album 'Valve Bone Woe'

Chrissie Hynde is set to release new album 'Valve Bone Woe' on September 6th.

The record was seemingly inspired by pre-war jazz sounds, and was recorded with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble at London's AIR Studios.

Out on September 6th, the album features reinterpretations of classic material penned by Brian Wilson, Frank Sinatra, Hoagy Carmichael, Charlie Mingus, John Coltrane, Nick Drake, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Hynde's former partner Ray Davies.

She comments:

I’m not hugely interested in branching out into other musical genres, being a devout rock singer as such, but jazz is something I grew up around (thanks to my bro) and I’ve always had a soft spot for it. I often bemoan what I regard as a decline in melody in popular music and I wanted to sing melodies.

Plus, I have a penchant for cover songs, it’s the surprise of singing something that I didn’t think of writing myself that turns me on. Jazz got side-lined by Rock & Roll in the 60’s, but now the demise of rock seems to be heralding in a newfound interest in it, the most creative and innovative musical forms of the 20th century. I’m happy to jump on the bandwagon.

'Valve Bone Woe' will be released on CD, double 180g vinyl and a limited edition 7” vinyl box set, with Chrissie Hynde set to perform alongside the LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles on July 6th.

Chrissie Hynde will also be performing as part of the BBC’s Proms In The Park in Hyde Park on September 14.

Taken from the album, Chrissie Hynde has shared a new version of the Beach Boys' classic song 'Caroline, No'. Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

How Glad I Am [Jimmy Williams, Larry Harrison]

Caroline, No [Tony Asher, Brian Wilson]

I’m a Fool to Want You [Frank Sinatra, Joel Herron, Jack Wolf]

I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes) [Hoagy Carmichael]

Meditation on a Pair of Wire Cutters [Charles Mingus]

Once I Loved [Norman Gimbel, Vinicius De Moraes, Antonio Jobim]

Wild Is the Wind [Ned Washington, Dimitri Tiomkin]

You Don’t Know What Love Is [Don Raye, Gene De Paul]

River Man [Nick Drake]

Absent Minded Me [Jule Styne, Bob Merrill]

Naima [John Coltrane]

Hello, Young Lovers [Richard Rogers, Oscar Hammerstein II]

No Return [Ray Davies]

Que Reste-T-il De Nos Amours [Charles Trenet]

