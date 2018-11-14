Chris Staples Gives Us The Chills With 'World On Fire'

Chris Staples quit drinking at the start of 2018 and suddenly the world seemed a little different.

Without this crutch in his life he began to look inwards, this process of self-examination resulting in some bold results.

Channelling his feelings into music, Chris Staples will release his new album 'Holy Moly' on June 28th.

Neatly intertwined with his life, 'Holy Moly' moves through different phases, but ultimately finds reconciliation and happiness.

"My songs are sometimes morose and deal with depressing subject matter," he explains. "We all carry this darkness around and no one should feel alone with that weight. I want my music to connect with people on that level."

"Beyond that, what I hope to communicate with 'Holy Moly' is that a human life is full of possibility. There is so much goodness that you can will into existence. I feel like people are resigned to a type of inevitable hopelessness in our culture. Why rule out the possibility that things can get better?"

New song 'World On Fire' leads his charge, and it was "one of the first tracks that came together early in the writing process. It’s a song about how great music is a cocktail of all those things stirred into the same pot. It’s a medium that gives people a socially acceptable place to feel and express things that are hard to talk about."

"It also can can make you forget for a moment how dysfunctional the world is. This was my ode to music."

Coy and tender while revealing much, you can check out 'World On Fire' below.

'Holy Moly' will be released on June 28th - pre-order LINK.

Photo Credit: Andrew Shepherd

