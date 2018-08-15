Chris Simmons Charms On Beautiful New Song 'Saturn Returns'

In almost every area of his life Chris Simmons was racing ahead.

A powerful songwriter, his blossoming reputation saw him play a string of festivals, just a small nudge away from his big break.

But then his brother died, and slowly his appetite to go out in front of an audience, to express what he was feeling, waned.

Taking a break from music, he packed his guitar away and go on with life, focussing on what made him happy, on where he could find peace.

Eventually, the urge returned. He commented: “I started writing again. Loads actually. I decided to hold off performing and just totally absorb myself in writing and recording. Now I have a new record ready to go. What I think is my best ever material.”

New song 'Saturn Returns' is a beautiful return, a wonderfully natural piece of songwriting that is reminiscent of Neil Finn's work, or even Paul McCartney.

The video is well worth absorbing, too, further sign that Chris Simmons is ready once more to engage with the muse.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.