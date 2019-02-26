Chris Cohen Shares Pastoral New Track 'Sweet William'

American songwriter Chris Cohen has shared his pastoral new track 'Sweet William' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Chris Cohen' is incoming, built across a two year period on the West Coast.

Recorded in Cohen’s Lincoln Heights studio and at Tropico Beauties in Glendale, California, it utilises a host of collaborators.

New song 'Sweet William' shares the name both of a traditional English ballad and a flowering plant, and it sets to music lyrics penned by Luke Csehak (The Lentils).

The low-key jangle of the guitar part adds a sweetly organic feel, a faintly Baroque pop touch that sits alongside Chris Cohen's wonderfully un-rushed vocal.

Luke Csehak also directed the video, which takes visual inspiration from the 1941 Lon Chaney Jr. film, The Wolfman.

Tune in now.

'Chris Cohen' will be released on March 29th.

