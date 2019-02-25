Chris Brown, Tyga Respond To CHVRCHES' Criticism

Chris Brown and Tyga have responded after their recent rebuke by Scottish band CHVRCHES.

The group were disappointed after recent collaborator Marshmello decided to record his new single with Chris Brown and Tyga, with both having been accused of violence against women.

The three-piece wrote at the time: "That is not something we can or will stand behind".

Chris Brown responded with a pair of vile Instagram messages, with one emblazoned: "BUNCH OF LOSERS. these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients... Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred".

Tyga responded by saying "everyone makes mistakes" while asking them to "keep the energy positive."

CHVRCHES have not commented on these new statements. Singer Lauren Mayberry has, however, shared a number of disgusting and abusive messages sent to her since the statement was announced.

