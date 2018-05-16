Chris Brown Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape

American artist Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris on suspicion of rape.

The artist was reportedly arrested by French police a few hours ago, who are investigating an accusation mounted by a 24 year old woman.

Chris Brown is alleged to have met the woman at a nightclub in central Paris, before the two returned to his hotel.

The American artist is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, while two other men - identified as Brown's bodyguard, and a friend - have also been arrested.

Chris Brown has not commented on the allegation.

This is far from Chris Brown's first brush with the law - he was given five years probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, while he was also arrested in 2016 suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; the latter charges were later thrown out.

