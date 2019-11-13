Chris Brown, Adele Hanging Out - Could They Be Recording?

Chris Brown and Adele have been hanging out, it seems.

Cosmopolitan reports that a photographer snapped Chris Brown heading towards Adele's London house over the weekend, completing a midnight visit.

Speculation held that the R&B singer was in the UK, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the bench he was sitting on in an Instagram snap.

Chris Brown was previously banned from entering the UK, following his guilty plea in the felony assault charge brought by ex Rihanna.

The ban came into place in 2009, and prevented Chris Brown from taking his Fan Appreciation Tour to the UK in 2010.

At the time, the Home Office told the BBC: "We reserve the right to refuse entry to the UK to anyone guilty of a serious criminal offence. Public safety is one of our primary concerns."

A source told the Sun that Chris Brown came to Adele's house around midnight on Saturday, and stayed until 2am.

"It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2AM. He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him!"

Of course, Adele and Skepta remain linked - so could Chris Brown be contributing to some new material from the UK singer?

Time will tell...

- - -

