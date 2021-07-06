Chorusing Announces New Album 'Half Mirror'

Chorusing will release debut album 'Half Mirror' on August 13th.

The project is helmed by Matthew O’Connell, a producer and musician based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Debut album 'Half Mirror' will be released on August 13th via Western Vinyl, an eight tack cycle of hushed innovation.

New single 'Watching The Beams' is online now, and its purring undulations were largely born from one, single take.

"‘Watching The Beams’ is the only track on the record that came together almost immediately—all written and recorded over the course of a day,” he explains.

“I set up an arpeggiator on the Moog and then mixed it live with a drum machine and a fuzz pedal. The vocals have a reverse delay on them that lets each distorted lyric sort of slowly bloom. All these elements together made me think of traveling through a subway tunnel—sounds passing in and out of focus, lights flashing through the windows, the noise of the tracks.”

Rob Howerton has pieced together a video for the hypnotic track - tune in below.

