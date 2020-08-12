Chloe x Halle's Tiny Desk Concert Is A Thing Of Wonder

R&B partnership Chloe x Halle have recorded a heavenly live set for Tiny Desk Concerts.

The long-running NPR staple has a simple concept, with artists invited to play stripped down sets, which are then placed online.

Chloe x Halle's exceptional album 'Ungodly Hour' landed earlier this year, but COVID denied them the chance to tour.

Seizing this opportunity, the duo arrived backed with an all-female band, and prepared to perform 'Ungodly Hour' material live.

It's an exceptional performance, one that shows the subtlety of their art, alongside the striking nature of their vocals.

Related: In Conversation - Chloe x Halle

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.