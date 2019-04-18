Chlobocop Shares Latin-Tinged Single 'Narcotics'

Glasgow riser Chlobocop has shared her imposing new single 'Narcotics'.

The Scottish artist built a profile through her debauched Peach parties, run at Glasgow's legendary Art School.

Self-styled as “the tales of a red hooded fairy navigating the trials and tribulations of life, psychedelically” her trap-leaning dark-pop mixture feels potent, illicit, and highly addictive/

New single 'Narcotics' continues her rise, the latin inflections in the guitar part matched to that thumping sub-low and the hyper-stylised hip-hop influenced production.

Out now, it's a quietly anthemic return, one that pushes Chlobocop to a murky new level.

Somehow connecting the dots between Rosalia, A$AP Rocky, and Lana Del Rey, 'Narcotics' is a heady brew.

Tune in now.

