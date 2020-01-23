CHLOBOCOP Drops New Single 'It'sNotOver'

Glasgow alt-pop savant CHLOBOCOP returns with new single ‘It'sNotOver’.

The riser took a year-long break from releasing music, opting to retreat and re-frame her perspectives on songwriting.

Breaking her silence earlier this year, new single 'It'sNotOver' is the work of an artist in full control of their faculties.

The slumped hip-hop beat nods to her roots, while the hushed, restrained vocal distorts pop tropes to locate something fresh.

Out now, it's a song that hinges on a sustained atmosphere, while pushing CHLOBOCOP into fresh areas.

Tune in now.

