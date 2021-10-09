Chlöe Shares Incredible Solo Single 'Have Mercy'

Chlöe has shared her fantastic solo single 'Have Mercy'.

Chlöe Bailey is one-half of ChloexHalle, the R&B project who sculpted Clash Magazine's favourite album of 2020.

Focussing on solo material, Chlöe steps into a new realm with 'Have Mercy' and it's a hugely impressive opening gambit.

The production is crisp and refined, while her vocal pirouettes have rarely carried such emphatic grace.

A song that evolves via several segments, Chlöe seems to impact a huge amount of information into a three minute R&B track.

The visuals, typically, are fantastic - tune in now.

