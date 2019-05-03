Chlöe Howl Channels Trap Production On 'Millionaire'

Chlöe Howl isn't about to let anyone hold her back.

Stellar EP 'Work' was a sign that her unrelenting ambition remained undimmed, a potent pop document that found her doing exactly as she wished.

New single 'Millionaire' is online now, and it's another twist from the London talent, who absorbs something fresh in the production.

A homage of sorts to Stateside trap, it's about realising your own self-worth, and how that often exists outwith aspirational culture.

She explains: "At the time of writing 'Millionaire', I was listening to US based trap and hip-hop, and wanted to pull in sonic influences from those places. It’s about making someone realise that they already have everything they ever wanted.”

Tune in now.

