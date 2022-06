Chlöe has shared her intoxicating new single 'Surprise'.

Out now, it follows a flurry of R&B heaters from the Queen, who will play the famed BET Awards on June 26th.

'Surprise' hits hard, an alluring dose of soulful pop that finds Chlöe echoing a rap flow with her biting word play.

Another aspect of her creativity, it comes backed with a super-sultry visual directed by Diana Kunst.

Tune in now.

- - -