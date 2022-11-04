Chlöe Drops Huge New Single 'Treat Me'

Chlöe has shared her huge new single 'Treat Me'.

The R&B queen is making waves with each passing release, her solo trajectory taking her to the stratosphere.

Making her singular bow with 'Have Mercy' last year, Chlöe then sat down with Clash for an exclusive cover story.

New single 'Treat Me' is another emphatic statement, pivoting between soulful R&B elements and pop ambition.

A raw plea from the heart, 'Treat Me' comes equipped with a stunning Diana Kunst directed video.

Working with creative director Andrew Makadsi, it's a ruthless visual statement that leaves a real impact.

Tune in now.

