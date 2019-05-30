chk chk chk Rip It Up On This Storming Two-Parter

Post-punk's original party band !!! are back with a new two-part single.

We live in dark times, but that doesn't mean we should give up faith, with !!! breezing back in town with new material.

The band's 2017 album 'Shake The Shudder' was followed by a period of silence.

Breaking this with a brand new release, 'UR Paranoid' / 'Off The Grid' are two feisty, funky anti-authoritarian burners.

!!! say...

“Who doesn’t feel paranoid or want to get off the grid right now? There’s more good times and heartbreak to come… we promise. But we wanted to start you off with a couple of peak timers that were written on dark and stormy nights. Really excited to be hitting the road with these new songs, we’ve already been playing them and they are fucking killing.” So… listen to these jams loud and expect a lot more from us very, very soon.”

Tune in now.

