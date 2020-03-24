Chip's Management, Link Up TV Fall Out Over Documentary

Chip and Link Up TV seem to have fallen out over a new documentary.

The two parties worked on a documentary titled Shots Fired, which went live on Link Up TV earlier in the week.

Link Up TV then took the film down, issuing a statement that cited a disagreement with Chip's management.

Explaining that they wanted to relive "an extraordinary moment in UK music history", Link Up TV seemingly disagreed with requests to re-edit the video.

For their part, Chip's management company - Cash Motto Management - issued a statement of their own, claiming Link Up TV had "refused" to speak to them.

Explaining their side of the issue, it ends: "I'm only a phone call away".

Let's hope it can be sorted, and fans can just the film on its own merits.

Here are the two statements.

Who is in the right here? Link Up TV or Cash Motto Management pic.twitter.com/z6GSttEcDB — SpotlightFirst (@SpotlightFirst_) April 29, 2020

