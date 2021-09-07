Chip Sends For Stormzy On 'Clash?'

Chip sends for Stormzy on new track 'Clash?'.

The two rappers have a long history, one that Chip brought to the fore last year with a series of tracks .

Packing more sends and pars into those tracks that most rappers manage in their career, Chip sat back and watched... nothing.

Stormzy refused to take the bait, but his new collaboration with Dave seems to include a few passing references to the beef.

The Croydon icon raps: "Burned that bridge, cremated one, ooh, ooh, bailiff one / Got away with murder, this that Viola Davis one..."

Chip fires back with 'Clash?' which went live a few moments ago - serious grime business, the beat is old school and the bars are unrelenting.

We're still absorbing - tune in now.

