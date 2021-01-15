Chip Lashes Out At Stormzy On '10 Commandments'

Chip has released his new Stormzy send '10 Commandments'.

The beef erupted last year, with Chip releasing two huge Stormzy sends .

The BRIT Award winning icon aired the beef, however, and refused to get involved.

Chip's new mixtape 'Snakes & Ladders' hits home on January 29th , and he's started with a bang.

'10 Commandments' is online now, and it's an ice cold return from the rapper, one that finds him in full war mode.

He doesn't hold back, either - calling Stormzy a "coconut" and mocking his hair line...

Will the Croydon don hit back? Time will tell.

