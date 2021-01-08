Chinese Star Kris Wu Detained On Suspicion Of Rape

Chinese star Kris Wu has been detained on suspicion of rape, it has been reported.

The pop icon and actor was detained in Beijing over the weekend, as reports in the New York Times and the Guardian indicate.

This is the latest development in a lengthy series of high profile accusations, with a teenage university student alleging that Kris Wu pressured her to drink alcohol.

In her account - widely shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo - she lost consciousness, and woke up in his bed the next day.

Her statement caused other young women to come forwards with similar accounts, and the scandal prompted numerous brands to cut ties with Kris Wu.

The New York Times reports that the Chaoyang District branch of the Beijing police detained Kris Wu while investigating allegations that he “repeatedly deceived young women into sexual relations.”

Kris Wu has made no official statement on the reports.

