CHINAH's 'Give Me Life' Is A 90s Styled Burner

Copenhagen trio CHINAH return with new 90s styled burner 'Give Me Life' - tune in now.

The three piece actually formed as a folk derived project, before the wonders of synthetic sound helped open their eyes to fresh possibilities.

Since then, CHINAH have unshackled themselves from uncertainties and embraced the unknown, delivering a number of vital electronic pop cuts.

'Give Me Life' is taken from incoming LP 'Anyone', and it's a brand new sizzler from the Danish outfit that borrows club tropes while remaining resolutely pop-centric.

They explain: "'Anyone' is trying to capture the feeling of disconnection. The gap between the inner and outer world, the physical reality and the digital connection. In a constantly shifting world, vulnerability is often looked upon as a sign of weakness."

"To be strong is associated with staying unaffected and in control. The album tries to embrace the weakness of human beings and the mixed feelings we constantly have towards the world, ourselves and other people."

All belching electronics and vivid colours, 'Give Me Life' has a superb chorus, a carefully sketched melody set amidst scarcely controlled electronics.

Tune in now.

