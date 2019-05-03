Chiminyo's 'We'll Never Know' Is A Startlingly Inventive Percussive Workout

Chiminyo is one of the boldest percussionists in the country, whose forward-thinking approach matches new technology to some startling technical ability.

Triggering samples as he plays, it's a whirlwind of sound, a truly unique methodology that builds into vast sonic creations.

The percussionist steps out on his own with a brand new release, with incoming EP 'I Am Chimyo' landing on March 29th via Gearbox Records.

The first single is 'We'll Never Know' and it's a startlingly inventive percussive workout that has some serious trip-hop overtones.

The drummer - real name Tim Doyle - explains...

"I'm so excited to show the world what I've been cooking up over the last three years with this project. The first single from the EP, entitled 'We'll Never Know', is a downtempo trippy track with an equally psychedelic video. With the music, all electronic elements are being triggered and played on my drum kit live in the studio. Similarly the projected elements of the video are also all mapped and manipulated from the studio recording of the drums. Creating an all in one audio/visual piece being triggered from the drums."

Watch the video now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.