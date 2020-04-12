Chilly Gonzales, Toddla T Share 'The Coldest Crimbo' Mixtape

Chilly Gonzales and Toddla T have shared their mixtape 'The Coldest Crimbo'.

An unlikely pairing, Chilly Gonzales links with London based producer Toddla T for the new festive treat, a selection box of studio baubles.

Out now, the new mixtape finds Toddla T putting a fresh beat on some Christmas classics, with Chilly working on the arrangements.

Guests include a festive flurry of talent, including Nadia Rose, Serocee, Coco and Deli OneFourz.

Toddla T says: “I’m such a big fan of Chilly Gonzales, we’ve worked together in the past, including on one of my biggest tracks ‘Magnet’. When he came with the idea for me to remix a song from his Christmas album, it quickly snowballed into a mixtape, with me adding some of my favourite artists and friends. It’s been a lot of fun and hopefully will provide some upful vibes for a very chilly Christmas.”

Check out the mixtape HERE.

