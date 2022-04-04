Chilli Jesson's' 'White Room' Carries A Glorious Melodrama

London artist Chilli Jesson has shared his remarkable new song 'White Room'.

The songwriter drove indie tykes Parma Violets forwards to undreamt of heights, releasing successful albums and touring across the globe.

The band split when he was just 21 yard old, leaving Chilli back in his teenage bedroom, unemployed and fearful for the future.

A dark time in his life, Chilli Jesson drove through this by returning to his roots, sketching out a number of solo songs.

New EP 'Love Is A Serious Mental Illness' is out on April 22nd, with the songwriter sharing his song 'White Room' now.

It's a beautiful experience, the lush, over the top sonics having a melodramatic appeal while the lyrics visiting discuss isolation.

The visual builds on this theme of mental anguish, with Chilli Jenson starring against a blinding white light.

Tune in now.

- - -