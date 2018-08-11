Chikaya Channels Her Cosmic Touch On 'Castles'

Bristol's Chikaya always felt that there was a specific sound in her head, one that remained tantalisingly out of reach.

So she swapped conventional studios for something different. Returning to the original voice notes on her phone, she worked with her producer flatmate on very basic technology.

Something cosmic emerged. A swirling morass of digital exploration, her avant R&B template explores the regions of inner space.

New single 'Castles' about attraction and fantasy, and how real life can sometimes get in the way of blissful evasion.

Driven by her lucid vocal and those bubbling synthetic sounds, 'Castles' exists in its own realm, on its own terms.

She explains:

“‘Castles’ is that feeling of having magnetism between you and another person, but despite the attraction, it’s simpler to ‘Build castles in the sky’ - to fantasise the idea than to give in to it and surrender, because falling is scary and evading is easy.”

Tune in now.

