Chief Keef Fronts Drill Super-Group Glo Gang

Chief Keef links with Tadoe and Ballout on new group project Glo Gang.

Arguably the defining figure in Chicago drill's emergence, Chief Keef has held true to the sound's outlaw status over the years.

Never one to be pinned down, new project Glo Gang finds Keef fronting a bona fide drill supergroup.

Working with Tadoe and Ballout, the trio have shared their punchy Young Malcolm produced single 'On Gang'.

Chief Keef comments: "Be on the look out for a Glo Gang album, coming soon. ON GANG!"

Tune in now.

