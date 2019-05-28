Chicano Batman's 'Color My Life' Gets To The Heart Of The Band

LA crew Chicano Batman have always sought to make music in the most organic way possible.

Lucid soul music with sprinkles of psychedelia, their superbly-laid back music has a tropical touch to sun.

Music that seems to radiate with life and light, the band's new album 'Invisible People' is out now.

Album highlight 'Color My Life' is a kind of mission statement, with Chicano Batman settling on that infectious groove and letting the song evolve naturally.

The band’s guitarist Carlos Arevalo explains:

“‘Color My Life’ is a song that playfully ponders a return to nature in the absence of the city. The song ruminates on what’s expendable and what's essential in providing you true happiness without the conveniences that a concrete jungle can provide. The idea was certainly hypothetical during the song’s creation but today takes on new meaning given humanity’s new reality.”

With touring currently out of the picture, Chicano Batman have shared a brand new live session with Clash.

Storming through 'Color My Life', it's a frisky workout, one that illuminates the chemistry inherent to the band's success.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: George Mays

