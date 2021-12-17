Chicago's Sir Mango Share New Single 'Dry Spell'

Chicago risers Sir Mango have shared their new single 'Dry Spell'.

The band blend together choppy grunge-leaning riffs with DIY mess-thetics, adding a dose of pop energy into the bargain.

Reminiscent of those early Yuck singles, tracks such as 'A True Headcase' caught attention online.

A full album is due early next year, with Sir Mango ready to share another preview.

Out now, 'Dry Spell' is a choppy, direct, and ultra-catchy return, building to that neatly defined chorus.

Sir Mango comment...

“It’s a fast-paced, nonstop, spur of the moment song that bursts out of the gates and doesn't slow down. With it's minimalistic lyrics and simple structure it's a very fun song to rock to on repeat.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Robbie Botts