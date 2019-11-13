Chicago's Sen Morimoto Shares Gliding Alt-R&B Hymn 'Woof'

Chicago songwriter Sen Morimoto has shared new single 'Woof'.

The American artist has completed work on his new album, with the self-titled LP set to land on October 23rd.

A testament to his individuality - the LP is being released on his own label - it's driven forward by his multi-hyphenate spirit.

The record features Lala Lala, NNAMDÏ, KAINA, Joseph Chilliams, Qari and more, but new single 'Woof' is a distinctly solo production.

Sen says: “Thematically, the album explores self-examination–the way reality breaks the distortion of subjective experience.”

“Focusing on minutia, the album highlights the ways that our learned habits, such as shameful desires and righteous ideals, are inherited by everyday motions of modern American life. The grotesque and ignored emerging in dreams, begin to inform a cruel reality. Touring through a world on a wire, my dreams, in harrowing vibrant color, began to cross the threshold into my waking life. My self-titled album comes as a statement from somewhere in between those two worlds.”

Out now, 'Woof' is a gliding slice of alt-R&B, one that strays outside the pack thanks to its vivid DIY production and Sen's sheer sense of purpose.

Tune in now.

