Chicago's King Von Has Died

Chicago drill artist King Von has died.

Reports from the United States indicate that the rapper was shot during an altercation earlier today (November 6th).

The drill figure was tipped to fill the spot vacated by Chief Keef, releasing a string of inventive cuts that tapped into the genre's increasingly international viewpoints.

According to HotNewHipHop , King Von was shot during a confrontation with Quando Rondo's crew in Atlanta, Georgia and was taken to hospital.

"That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups," said Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek. "Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well."

Now DJ Akademiks has confirmed that the rapper has died as a result of the incident. Here's confirmation:

It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. RIP King Von — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 6, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.