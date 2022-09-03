Chicago's Horsegirl Announce Debut Album 'Versions Of Modern Performances'

June 3rd will see the release of the debut album from Chicago best-friends, Horsegirl. Recorded at Chicago’s Electric Audio, ‘Versions of Modern Performance’ is set to be launched on Matador.

Paving the way for the rest of the album is lead single ‘Anti-Glory’, a mesmerising example of what Horsegirl are capable of. Filled with insistent lyrics, over-lapping vocals and indignant guitars, the track demonstrates the band’s ability to seamlessly transcend genre.

“As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar and everyone who can’t play the guitar,” explain the band. Their adept talent at building different elements in their music into an all-encompassing wall of sound is in full force on ‘Anti-Glory’, and likely to continue onto the rest of the album.

‘Versions Of Modern Performance’ will see the band tread UK and European waters for their first shows across the pond, before heading home for a North American leg too. The trio step out on confident feet, ready to unleash the power of both ‘Versions Of Modern Performance’ and the friendship at the heart of their band onto the world.

Words: Neive McCarthy

Photo Credit: Cheryl Dunn

