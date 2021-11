Chicago Trio Horsegirl Return With 'Billy'

Chicago risers Horsegirl return with new single 'Billy'.

The band's barbed noise pop lit up the internet earlier this year, with Matador Records swooping to claim their signature.

New single 'Billy' is online now, following sessions at Chicago’s Electrical Audio by the band and John Agnello.

Set to be given a seven inch vinyl release in March, Horsegirl will include a cover of the Minutemen’s ‘History Lesson Part 2’ on the B-side.

'Billy' is a fascinating return, a skewed ear-worm of a track that marvels in its unexpected simplicity.

Horsegirl comment...

“There was a period of last year where the three of us spent everyday together writing and recording. It was during this time, when we practically lived in Penelope’s basement, that ‘Billy’ was written. Penelope had recently read about Nick Drake's alternate tunings prompting her to detune her guitar, while Nora overlaid a rhythmic vocal line detailing the life of a fictional character, Billy. At the time, we had been listening to a lot of New Zealand underground bands (80’s/90’s Flying Nun). With that scrappiness in mind, we worked the rest of the song out through improvising together, and ‘Billy’ quickly fell into place.”

“‘Billy’ is our first release with a label, and it feels particularly special that it is with Matador, whom we have admired since we were young. After a year of hard work, we are very happy to finally share music, especially with those who have uplifted Horsegirl in the last year. We feel so thankful to have been able to record this song with John Agnello, who’s work we adore, at Electrical Audio, a Chicago institution. Recording this song was a dream experience for us, and John has become a very trusted mentor.”

“We shot the ‘Billy’ music video with our friends on a rainy Chicago day and feel particularly thankful for everyone who danced the twist with us, and those who gave us their apartment, camera equipment, film expertise, and feedback. This video is a love letter to our city and friends. The song is a love letter to past music scenes we wish we could have witnessed. Please listen to ‘Billy’ in your kitchen with a group of good friends and dance along– we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Todd Fisher

