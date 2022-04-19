Chicago Lyricist Defcee Drops New Album 'For All Debts Public And Private'

Chicago lyricist Defcee has shared new album 'For All Debts Public and Private' in full.

The rapper is a key fixture in Chicago's ever-buoyant hip-hop and poetry scene, cutting his teeth with the rap and poetry workshops run by Young Chicago Authors.

Now drawn into the orbit of Closed Sessions, his new album takes Defcee to the next level.

The new album was produced in full by BoatHouse - the in-house producer for Closed Sessions - and features guests like Armand Hammer, SolarFive, and greenSLLLIME.

Label mates Kipp Stone and Mother Nature contribute, and it's a work of real depth.

Defcee comments...

​​“BoatHouse has been one of my favorite producers for nearly a decade. It was an honour to collaborate with him on a project with stakes as high as this one. It’s because I knew how bright the spotlight would be here that I decided to showcase every chamber of my rapping and songwriting, from the abstract pockets to the punchline-heavy, intricate rhyme schemes I used to make my name in the city.”

“The title of the album is a thesis statement about the intention of the music I made on this album–to address what I owe to the scene, to those I love, and to those who have believed in me for the fifteen years I’ve been making and releasing music.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jonathan 'KAYODIDTHAT' Jagiello