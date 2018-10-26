Chest Pains Bite Hard On 'Love Thy Neighbour'

Chest Pains are part of a network of DIY communities across the country, each existing on the breadline.

Making art costs money - in terms of time, rehearsal rooms, recording fees - and with belts being tightened across the land simply creating a noise can feel next to impossible.

But still they persevere. The band's incoming EP is one of the best examples of their stalwart artistry yet, matching biting, post-punk leaning songwriting to a political streak.

Hitting the road with Treeboy & Arc this Autumn, Chest Pains have handed Clash new song 'Love Thy Neighbour'.

A righteous blast against a society that focusses on the individual - so long as that individual is making enough money - it's a plea for community, and for the forces that emerge from that.

Opening with a message for the NHS, it's a barbed but ultimately anthemic return. The band's Sammy Robinson:

"'Love Thy Neighbour' is an open and honest account of the issues we feel that our generation faces. Every week there’s a new piece of bullshit in the news about the reason ‘millennial’ can’t afford housing, can’t afford education and so on. Why is the focus not on the privatization of the NHS, the constantly rising cost of higher education or the fact that the current ‘living wage’ is barely enough to rent in a house share?"

Tune in now.

Catch Chest Pains at the following shows:

October

31 Leeds Wharf Chambers(Pizza For The People’s Halloween Indie Banquet)

With Treeboy & Arc:

November

5 Glasgow Broadcast

7 Manchester The Eagle Inn

8 Lancaster The Yorkshire House

9 Bristol Café Kino

11 Brighton Sticky Mikes Frog Bar

12 Derby The Hairy Dog

24 Margate Elsewhere

25 London Shacklewell Arms

27 Sheffield Picture House Social

28 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

