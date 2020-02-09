Cherry Red Acquire Joe Meek Unreleased Archive

Cherry Red Records have acquired a vast array of unreleased recordings overseen by Joe Meek.

One of UK pop's true maverick figures, Joe Meek's sonic lab in North London was responsible for a wild array of truly groundbreaking recordings.

Achieving global fame with 'Telstar', his Holloway Road base became a go-to site for aspiring pop stars.

Sadly passing away in 1967, a huge array of unreleased tapes from the early to mid 60s were sealed away in a series of old tea chests.

Until now. Cherry Red will break open the lids, beginning the process of overhauling the original tapes for official release.

So, what can Clash readers expect?

Cherry Red have already confirmed perhaps the first ever David Bowie studio session - his first band The Konrads blasting through 'Mockingbird' by Charlie and Inez Foxx.

Alongside this, there are recordings by Stevie Marriott, Rod Stewart, Marc Feld (before he became Marc Bolan), and many many more.

Cherry Red say there are several songs by Tom Jones, the Cryin' Shames, Mike Berry, The Outlaws, Georgie Fame, and the early line up of the band who would become Status Quo.

It's quite the treasure trove, in other words.

Iain McNay, Chairman Cherry Red Records comments:

"We are so proud to now be the custodians of this unique library. Over 1,800 ¼ tapes with such a diverse range of artists, some superstars, and some almost completely unknown. The work that lies ahead is massive; baking, then cleaning up, then digitalisation, then clearing rights, then deciding how best to release the tracks. But, as always, we relish the challenge."

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.