Chelsea Effect Shares Brooding Alt-Pop Burner 'Tinseltown'

Canadian born Emerald Isabella was always drawn towards the bright lights.

Making her way to Los Angeles, she wanted her chance at centre stage, hypnotised by the city's mythology and glamorous allure.

Hence Chelsea Effect. A project named after a quote from the playwright Arthur Miller, it refers to the conglomerate of bohemia that existed around New York's Chelsea Hotel. Debut EP 'Eponymous' is incoming, and it's replete with the tragic glamour of Los Angeles. She explains:

“Everyone comes to LA hoping for a chance to make their dreams come true, but it’s really difficult. The struggle is very real and no matter where you are in your career, you always think you could be doing better. If this happened, I would be happy. If that happened, I would be free. But the thing is, you have to choose to be happy with whatever you have because this town is littered with the bodies of almost stars.”

“There are so many dreamers constantly climbing. It’s about understanding that a career as an artist is never easy, you’ll never be satisfied, and you need to keep creating and believing in yourself to survive.”

It's a theme that recurs on the incoming EP, as evidenced by new single 'Tinseltown'. A magnificently brooding alt-pop burner, she says:

“An artist’s happiness shouldn’t depend on likes, follows or charts; Somehow it has to come from inside. I know I haven’t fully found this yet and ‘Tinseltown,’ is in large part about the journey.”

Tune in now.

