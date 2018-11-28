Check Out New Music From Peaking Lights, Dungen

Surfing and music have long been intertwined. The two cultures inform one another, with many surfers also making music.

New film Social Discovery For Social Survival firmly unites the two, a unique endeavour that takes a group of award-winning surfers to Mexico, the Maldives and Iceland.

Joined by the likes of Allah Las, Connan Mockasin, Andrew VanWyngarden from MGMT, and Peaking Lights, the musicians would create art in tandem with the landscapes around them.

The film itself gains a digital release on June 18th, with Mexican Summer releasing the soundtrack album on June 14th.

We're able to share two new tracks from the soundtrack, with the new Dungen recording 'Var Har Du Varit' appearing alongside Peaking Lights' new composition 'Mirror In The Sky'.

Dungen explore cyclical psychedelic climes on the heavily rhythmic 'Var Har Du Varit', with the undulating melodies recalling the rise and fall of the waves.

Naturally, there's a slice of surf guitar in there too...

Peaking Lights dig out a tropical groove with 'Mirror In The Sky', the pair's louche disco-fuelled production relishing its newfound abandon...

'Social Discovery For Social Survival' soundtrack will be released on June 14th.

