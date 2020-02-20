Che Lingo Shares Powerful New Single 'My Block'

London rap artist Che Lingo has shared his powerful new single 'My Block'.

An artist who goes deeper than most, Che Lingo knows the power that words can hold.

With his early releases tackling knife crime, toxic masculinity, and black girl magic, this rapper is carving out his own lane.

Idris Elba is a fan, signing Che to his own 7Wallace imprint for a fresh project.

New single 'My Block' is out now, prompted by an act of violence with very real repercussions.

The song was prompted by an incident involving Julian Cole, a friend of Che Lingo's.

The rapper explains...

“In 2013 my old work mate, Julian Cole had his neck broken and brain damaged by police after an incident at a nightclub in Bedfordshire. He was a good guy and was a semi-pro footballer. To get a call from a mutual friend saying he was in IC, was a massive shock to say the least.”

“What shocked me more though is after three of the six policemen involved were fired for lying in their statements, how the family (to this day) still haven’t been compensated and no one involved has been criminally charged. I’ve got friends who’ve unfortunately been to jail for much less, I don’t believe that’s what justice looks like. He was a big supporter of my music and I will always remain a big supporter of him.”

He continues: “It’s important to know where you came from. Good and bad, the place I grew up; just like it is for anyone, is a big part of who I am. 'My Block 'is about making what you have work for you and being proud of where you’re from, even when you think that might work against you for where you want to be. It’s about walking through adversity with faith and believing you are deserved.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.