Che Lingo Links With Mick Jenkins On 'No Sidekicks'

Che Lingo pairs with Mick Jenkins on new single 'No Sidekicks'.

The South London rapper is impossible to place, borrowing from hip-hop, grime, and so much more, a heady brew of musical influences.

Always cutting a little deeper, Che recently linked with Mick Jenkins to explore modern visions of masculinity.

'No Sidekicks' is a hip-hop thumper with a UK twist, dismantling toxic notions of male identity and offers a positive path forwards.

Online now, it's another sign that Che Lingo is one of the most distinctive rap talents in the UK right now.

Che comments: “It’s important to continue to challenge old-school masculinity with this song, and realise its more than okay to be saved sometimes. I feel a lot of guys still struggle with this.”

Of the collaboration itself, Che said: “I’ve been a fan of Mick since a friend put me onto 'THE WATER[S]' tape about four years ago and people always said to me we’d make a good collab. Being able to go back to back with him on a track and with such different metaphoric takes on this topic, just RAPPING gives me hope for hip hop both US and UK... it doesn’t happen enough.”

Tune in now.

