Chastity Belt Announce New Self-Titled Album

Chastity Belt will release their new self-titled album on September 20th.

The Washington band have been back in the studio, further distilling their potent guitar pop brew.

New album 'Chastity Belt' is the result - self-titled, it's a sign of the band further coming into their own.

“I feel like this record is a really good representation of who we all are, and I feel like we're at a point where we've really come into our own” says Julia Shapiro. “We're more us than ever.”

Co-produced by the band and Melina Duterte aka Jay Som, the record will be handled by Hardly Art and is available to pre-order now.

The full album is preceded by new song 'Ann's Jam', and its simple poignancy comes ringed in nostalgia.

A deft, catchy, and endlessly endearing return, you can check it out now.

Photo Credit: Beto Brakmo

