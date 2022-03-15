Chase & Status Link With Takura On 'Don't Be Scared'

High octane production team Chase & Status return with new single 'Don't Be Scared'.

The duo returned to the spotlight with the emphatic 'When It Rains', a full collaboration with explosive rap force BackRoad Gee.

Now Chase & Status have shared new single 'Don't Be Scared', and it embodies bass saturation.

The low-end muscle taps into the production team's deep knowledge of system culture, while the vocal from Takura twists this in a fresh direction.

The vocal was actually laid down in 2010, and remained in the Chase & Status arsenal - now they've found the perfect setting for it.

The pair comment...

“With the vocals first recorded in 2010 we knew we had to make this work some day and it all came together for this record. It kicks off our album with raw, tribal energy and Takura shines as ever.”

Tune in now.

