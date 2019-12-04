Chase & Status Link With Irah On 'Program'

Chase & Status continue their DNB excursions on new dark-side burner 'Program'.

The production trio are currently prepping new album 'RTRN II JUNGLE', taking their cues from underground culture in the 90s.

Matching pure jungle and DNB vibes to their own sound, Chase & Status have overhauled their approach to focus on something new.

Taken from their incoming project, new single 'Program' is online now and it finds the three-piece sparring with Irah.

The visuals offer a neat realisation of the Chase & Status vision, with the production team commenting:

“Nothing but the best as usual from director wonder-kid Taichi Kimura. Big up Irah for bringing the badman vibes for this next chapter of RTRN II JUNGLE. Also shouts to Coralie Rose from Road Casting for coming through at the last minute.”

Tune in now.

