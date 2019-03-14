Chase B Releases New Banger 'Mayday'

DJ and producer Chase B has released his debut single 'Mayday'.

The vastly experienced producer is known for his potent creative partnership with Travis Scott, becoming the 'Astroworld' star's official DJ.

Working on his own material, Chase B grabbed the mic at Wireless to introduce the first single under his own name.

Solo cut 'Mayday' is a club banger, with his emphatic production voiced by Sheck Wes and Young Thug.

Out now, 'Mayday' is a crisp, potent introduction, a summer banger landing just in time for the heatwave.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.